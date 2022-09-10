Bermuda gets off lightly as Hurricane Earl speeds by

Residents breathed a huge sigh of relief as Hurricane Earl brushed past Bermuda early on Friday, causing no apparent serious damage or injury, although some homes lost power.

The Bermuda Electric Light Company reported buffeting winds caused around 1,300 outages as the Category 2 hurricane, packing 100 miles per hour (mph) winds, approached the island from the south.

But by 11.00 a.m. on Friday, power had been restored to all but 172 homes, the majority in the densely populated central parish of Pembroke, the company said.

Less than half an inch of rain was recorded on Thursday by the Bermuda Weather Service, leaving the island still around eight inches down on normal rainfall for the year.

By noon on Friday, Earl was 255 miles to the island’s east-northeast traveling at 22 mph.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said Earl, the second hurricane of the Atlantic basin season, is forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.

National Security Minister Michael Weeks Friday urged motorists to be cautious despite roads being given the “all clear” after Earl passed around 95 miles to the east-southeast during the early hours on Friday.

The Department of Public Transportation confirmed bus service had resumed after being halted early on Thursday, while the Department of Marine and Ports Services said main ferry routes would start service later on Friday.

Earl was Bermuda’s second brush with a named storm this season, Tropical Storm Alex passed nearby in early June.

CMC/