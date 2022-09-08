Bermuda under tropical storm warning due to Hurricane Earl

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda as Hurricane Earl, the second named hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season, inches toward the British Overseas territory with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.

In its latest weather bulletin, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is approximately 440 miles south of Bermuda and its center is located near latitude 26.0 north, longitude 65.7 west.

“Earl is moving toward the north near eight mph, and a continued northward motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn towards the north-northeast and then northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin on Thursday and continue through early Saturday,” the hurricane center said, noting that on the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda on Thursday night.

It said data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph with higher gusts and “strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days” with Earl expected to become a major hurricane on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The hurricane center said tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda beginning Thursday afternoon and Earl is expected to produce rainfall amounts of one to two inches across Bermuda through Friday.

“Swells generated by Earl are expected to reach Bermuda by tonight and the US east coast shortly thereafter. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend,” the hurricane center said.