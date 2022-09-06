Tropical Storm Earl still expected to strengthen to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl is inching its way toward Bermuda with weather forecasters predicting that it is still expected to become the second named hurricane this month later this week.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm, which is 595 miles south of Bermuda and 370 miles north of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, is holding in intensity and had sustained maximum winds of 65 miles per hour.

The NHC said while there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, interests in Bermuda should continue to monitor the progress of Earl which is moving toward the north near five mph.

It said this motion is expected to continue with a gradual turn to the north-northeast starting on Wednesday.

“Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicates that maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Earl is forecast to maintain its strength today followed by intensification resuming by tomorrow,” the NHC said, adding that tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

CMC/