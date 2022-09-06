fbpx
spot_img
Featured

Tropical Storm Earl still expected to strengthen to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl still expected to strengthen to become hurricane
By Micaiah Morgan

Tropical Storm Earl is inching its way toward Bermuda with weather forecasters predicting that it is still expected to become the second named hurricane this month later this week.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm, which is 595 miles south of Bermuda and 370 miles north of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, is holding in intensity and had sustained maximum winds of 65 miles per hour.

The NHC said while there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, interests in Bermuda should continue to monitor the progress of Earl which is moving toward the north near five mph.

- Advertisement -

It said this motion is expected to continue with a gradual turn to the north-northeast starting on Wednesday.

“Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicates that maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Earl is forecast to maintain its strength today followed by intensification resuming by tomorrow,” the NHC said, adding that tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

CMC/

 

Previous articleCaribbean tourism stakeholders to meet in the Cayman Islands next week
Next articleEarthquake rattles parts of Haiti

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Earthquake rattles parts of Haiti

Earthquake rattles parts of Haiti

Click here to view
Skip to content