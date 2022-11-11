16 students suspended after fight breaks out at Jamaican high school

Administrators of Meadowbrook High School in Kingston say 16 female students have been suspended following a fight on the school grounds last Friday.

The revelation was made during a staff meeting on Thursday.

The brawl, reportedly triggered by a love triangle, was captured on film, and widely disseminated online.

The footage shows several female students grabbing, kicking, and punching each other while some boys attempt to break up the fights.

The principal, Kevin Facey says the incident occurred last Friday between 2:00 and 2:40 pm, when four fights broke out among the students.

He said the fights were broken up by some staff members with the assistance of sixth formers and some parents.

This incident follows the fatal stabbing of a Kingston Technical Hight student in September.

Michion Campbell, a grade 11 student, and another female student had an altercation.

Campbell was stabbed on the left side of the neck and the left side of her forehead.

The other student received injuries to her wrist.

Campbell was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The other student was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.