17-year-old Kingston Technical student charged with murder remanded till November

The 17-year-old female student from Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) who is charged with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Michion Campbell has been remanded until November 9.

Presiding judge Feona Feare-Gregory was informed that a post-mortem report and statements from the case file were outstanding when the case was called up this morning in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court

The student who had her first court appearance since the incident is being represented by attorney-at-law, Kymberli Whittaker.

The student is accused of fatally stabbing her schoolmate on September 29.

It is reported that both students had an altercation when a knife was brought into play.

Michion Campbell was stabbed on the left side of the neck and left side of her forehead.

The other student received injuries to her wrist.

Campbel was rushed to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The other student was arrested and subsequently charged with murder.