Waterhouse, Dunbeholden score 3-0 wins over Cavalier, Montego Bay United in JPL

Waterhouse FC and Dunbeholden FC scored identical 3-0 victories over Cavalier FC and Montego Bay United, respectively, in Monday’s second round of games in the Jamaica Premier League.

The first doubleheader at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence was a repeat of last year’s final when Cavalier outlasted Waterhouse on penalties.

On Monday, Waterhouse proved the stronger team over an undisciplined Cavalier outfit, as Andre Fletcher notched a brace in the 17th and 45th+1 minutes to put the victors well on their way. Cavalier had lost Bryan English to a red card for violent conduct by that time.

Substitute Shevon Stewart sealed the three points from the penalty spot in the 90th+9 minutes, and somehow Cavalier’s Jamoi Topey still found time to get sent off for dissent immediately after.

Waterhouse thus moved to six from two games to join Mount Pleasant Academy and Dunbeholden atop the leader board.

Winning coach Marcel Gayle said it was just rewarding for the preparation of his team heading into the contest.

“We’ve been working in training, and this is a testimony of what happened in training the past week,” he said in a television interview after the match.

Lack of discipline affecting footballers’ performance?

For David Laylor, Cavalier’s assistant coach, a lack of discipline was a significant factor in the result.

“There was a bit of indiscipline, and that was the result. We got to go back to the drawing board, as they always say, but we’ll come better next time.”

In the second game, Dunbeholden, through a brace from Atapharoy Bygrave outplayed the St James team for long periods. The big striker found the net in the third and 42nd minutes to put his team in a comfortable position at the interval. Kimoni Bailey then made the points safe in the 68th minute when he added to the tally.

Assistant Coach Ricardo Smith was pleased with the day’s work.

“It was a very good job; we couldn’t ask for more. We got the three points, and it was a very good performance,” Smith said during a post-match television interview.

And for Ricky Hill, the Montego Bay head coach. “In the first half, we conceded two poor goals which were set pieces… we weren’t marking. We didn’t play well today — we didn’t pass the ball particularly well and gave it away cheaply at times.”