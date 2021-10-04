Cavalier Break 40-year Drought to Lift Jamaica Premier League Trophy

Goalkeeper Jeadine White was the hero as Cavalier Football Club ended a 40-year wait to lift the Jamaica Premier League trophy after edging Waterhouse Football Club 5-4 on penalties on Saturday evening.

Played at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, the final between the top two teams in the truncated season was delayed by half an hour and was interrupted by a heavy downpour, but none of that could prevent White from displaying excellence in the penalty shoot-out with two magnificent saves which gave his team not one but two chances to lift the crown.

The teams had played to a 1-1 result after full and extra time.

White save Waterhouse’s first spot-kick from Damion Binns, and when Jeovanni Laing failed to give Cavalier victory on the fifth spot-kick, White came up trumps once again to deny Kymani Campbell, it was left to Jamar Purcell to send the 1981 winners into seventh heaven.

It was central defender Jamoi Topey who had given Cavalier the lead with a 17th-minute lead, and when Waterhouse captain Nicholy Finlayson was ejected a minute later, it appeared the end for Waterhouse.

But the Drewsland-based club rebounded in the second half and piled on the pressure which bore fruits at the death when Binns converted a 90th+7 minutes penalty to force extra time.

Neither team could find a winning goal in the extra 30 minutes, and with darkness looming, White shone brightest to help Leighton Duncan-founded club across the finish line.

In the third-place play-off, Tivoli Gardens edged Mount Pleasant Football Academy 4-3 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 result in regulation and extra time.