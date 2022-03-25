Gray helps wasteful Reggae Boyz to a share of spoils with El Salvador 

Advertisement

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz squandered a series of chances but still managed to come away from Thursday’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers against El Salvador with a 1-1 result at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Eriq Zavaleta gave the Central Americans a 21st-minute lead against the run of play before Andre Gray found the equaliser on 72 minutes, moments after he had wasted a gilt-edge chance.

In other games in the regional Final Round, Panama and Honduras played out a 1-1 result after Rolando Blackburn had given the hosts Panama a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute, only for Kevin Lopez to find an equaliser in the 65th minute at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

- Advertisement -

Mexico and the US could not be separated in their 0-0 result inside Estadio Azteca, while Costa Rica ambushed Canada 1-0 at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica courtesy of Celso Borges’ 45th+1-minute strike, which sees them improving to fourth place in the points standings.

These results leave Canada still at the atop the eight-country points standings with 25, with the US and Mexico inching up to 22. Costa Rica have now jumped into fourth place on 19 points, one ahead of Panama on 18, with El Salvador now on 10, Jamaica on eight and Honduras on four.

The top three teams gain direct entry to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Finals, with the fourth-place team securing another chance at Qatar via an intercontinental play-off with a team from Oceania.

Jamaica’s Head Coach Paul Hall had indicated that while he needed to look to the future, he also wanted to select a team capable of winning the contest and his players appeared up for the challenge early on and Leon Bailey, in his first game of the qualifiers, should have given the hosts the lead.

Played through by Gray, the Aston Villa player raced towards goal from just off the right flank, but after rounding goalkeeper Marlo Gonzalez, he got himself in a tangle at an acute angle and the chance vanished, even though he could have pulled the ball back for striker partner Daniel Green who was clear in front of goal.

Then out of nowhere El Salvador were ahead when Zavaleta head home from a right-sided corner taken by Eric Calvillo, which stunned the small crowd gathered inside the Grandstand.

The home side responded well and Ravel Morrison crashed a right-footer against Gonzalez’ left upright as the Reggae Boyz probed for an equaliser.

Green tested Gonzalez early in the second half, and shortly after Jamaica should have pulled level with probably their best attacl of the game.

Devon Williams picked off an errant pass midway the attacking half and played in his central midfielder partner Morrison, who dribbled forward before relaying a cheeky pass to Gray, but the Queen’s Park Rangers striker lost his composure and blasted high over the goal frame when it appeared easier to slot a grounder past Gonzalez.

Bailey then sent on a cross from the right, which Green headed towards goal, only for Gonzalez to prove equal to the task to tip over the horizontal.

Then it was time for Gray to make amends when Bailey released Javain Brown on the right for the Vancouver White Caps wingback to centre for Gray to steady himself before firing home.

There was still time for Bailey, who was instrumental in picking out players in an attacking area, to loop a ball over the top for central defender Damion Lowe, who had all the time and space in a one-on-one play with Gonzalez, but he lacked the finesse to kill off the game, and with that Jamaica had to settle for a share of the spoils, just like they did in San Salvador in the away fixture.

The Reggae Boyz are scheduled to depart Kingston on Friday for Toronto ahead of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against host country Canada, who are on the brink of securing qualification.

Teams: Jamaica – Andre Blake, Richard King, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Greg Leigh, Javain Brown, Devon Williams (Ramone Howell 87th), Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Daniel Green (Atapharoy Bygrave 71st)

Booked: King (25th), Lowe (86th)

Subs not used: Dillon Barnes, Amal Knight, Jamoi Topey, Demar Rose, Tarrick Ximinies, Ricardo Thomas, Alex Marshall, Lamar Walker, Nicholas Nelson, Christopher Pearson

El Salvador – Marlo Gonzalez, Roberto Dominguez, Eriq Zavaleta, Ronald Gomez, Bryan Tamacas, Alexander Larin (Miguel Lemus 62nd), Narciso Orellana (Christian Martinez 79th), Darwin Ceren, Eric Calvillo (Kevin Santamaria 79th), Jairo Heniquez (Joaquin Rivas 62nd), Nelson Bonilla (Luis Vasques 34th)

Booked: Orellana (43rd), Henriquez 50th), Ceren (42nd), Ochoa (78th)

Subs not used: Kevin Cara bents, Cristian Gil, Joaquin Rivas, Luis Vasquez, Miguel Lemar, Lisandro Claros, Jose Villababos, Kevin Reyes

Referee: Fernando Hernanzes

Assistant Referees: Christian Espinoza, Karen Dias

Fourth Official: Damean Parchment

Referee Assessor: Hector Vergarga

Match Commissioner: Hubert Isenia