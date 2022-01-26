Bermudan Food Truck Businessman Jailed in Britain for Drugs

A Bermudan man now faces a four-year jail sentence in Britain on drug-related charges. He is former successful food truck businessman, Kemar Maybury.

Maybury, who lives in Brighton, East Sussex, was arrested in March 2020. A few months prior, a court ruled in his favor and awarded him US$1.9 million in damages from the Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) after his Moroccan wife died of cancer. The court ruled that he deserved the money for medical negligence linked to his wife Latifa’s condition. She died in November 2013. They both owned the successful Smokin’ Barrel food truck business.

Sussex police stopped Maybury on a motorway and arrested him for a ‘concerning supply’ cannabis possession.

Officers pursued him after a concerned call from the mother of a 13-year-old female passenger in his car.

“A search of the vehicle discovered cannabis, and a further search of Maybury’s home address found cannabis plants,” the statement said. It added that officers charged Maybury with taking a child without authority, being concerned about supplying a Class B drug, cannabis, having the drug, and cultivating cannabis plants.

Maybury pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug and cultivating cannabis plants; however, he denied the other two charges.

At his appearance at Lewes Crown Court, Maybury was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug – cannabis – but the judge instructed the jury there was no case to answer concerning taking a child without authority.

Others think Maybury’s charges are ludicrous

But Maybury’s brother contends that reports of his brother’s use of children to distribute drugs are “ludicrousness and recklessness,” according to the Royal Gazette. “The fact of the matter is it’s somebody getting booked for having some weed on them. There is no monster using children to distribute anything,” he said.

He said: “Kemar’s a millionaire multiple times over, there’s no benefit to selling dime bags in the UK, using college children, it’s just stupid.”

Bermuda’s Chief Justice Narinder Hargun ruled that Maybury deserved the award against the BHB because his wife would have been “treatable for cure” for colorectal cancer if an emergency room doctor at the island’s King Edward VII Memorial Hospital had not failed to detect a rectal tumor and if the hospital had not failed to ensure that the patient’s GP received faxed medical notes.

The case was brought against the BHB after Maybury’s 30-year-old wife died when the couple’s son was just six months old.