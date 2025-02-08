Avelo Airlines expands service to Jamaica with new Raleigh-Durham route

Jamaica is set to welcome expanded air service as Avelo Airlines announces its second international route to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

The new route is scheduled to commence on February 12th, with flights operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“Since Avelo’s inaugural flight to Jamaica this November, we have been able to expand our reach even further to additional U.S. markets,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “The launch of this additional gateway during our key winter season reflects the confidence placed in Jamaica by our partners. This year, we’re poised to welcome an unprecedented number of visitors to the island, which will continue to strengthen Jamaica’s economy and create opportunities for its people.”

Since its inception in 2021, Avelo Airlines has transported over five million customers across 23 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and two international destinations, including Jamaica.

The airline first launched its Jamaica service in November 2024, connecting MBJ with Bradley International Airport (BDL), New England’s second-largest airport and a key gateway to Connecticut, home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the world.

Giselle Cortes, Head of Airports for Avelo Airlines, celebrated the partnership between the airline and Jamaica, calling the move a historic step for the company. “Montego Bay becoming our first international destination is a proud moment for Avelo. With our motto of ‘one crew’ aligning perfectly with Jamaica’s ‘one love,’ we are thrilled to be here,” Cortes said.

“Travel to Jamaica is becoming increasingly effortless for visitors around the world,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “With additional infrastructure expansions across the island, we’re making it easier than ever to experience all that Jamaica has to offer. We firmly believe that the journey itself is part of the vacation, and by offering more convenient travel options, we’re ensuring that every step of the experience is incredibly seamless.”

With the expansion of Avelo Airlines’ services, Jamaica continues to enhance its accessibility, reinforcing its position as a premier travel destination.