Young Reggae Boyz head off to CONCACAF U20 Championship 

The young Reggae Boyz are drawn in Group H and will oppose Costa Rica on June 18, hosts Honduras on June 20 and Antigua and Barbuda on June 22 (Photo: Teamja)
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Boyz delegation was slated to begin departing the island on Tuesday afternoon for San Pedro Sula, Honduras, ahead of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship from June 18 through to July 3.

A group of 17 will depart Montego Bay for Atlanta where they will overnight before continuing on to San Pedro Sula on Wednesday morning, while two groups of seven will journey via charter from Kingston on Wednesday at 7:30am and 12:30pm.

The young Reggae Boyz are drawn in Group H and will oppose Costa Rica on June 18, hosts Honduras on June 20 and Antigua and Barbuda on June 22 in the preliminary round at Estadio Morazan.

After the group stage from June 18 – 23, the top three teams from each of the groups will advance to the Round of 16, joining the four CMU20C Qualifiers winners (qualifiers between the lowest ranked nations took place in November 2021.)

The 16-team knockout stage will begin with the Round of 16 on June 25 and 26, followed by the quarter-finals on June 29, the semi-finals on July 1 and the final on July 3.

Jamaica’s lone qualification at the FIFA World Under-20 Championship was in 2001. 

Squad: Ricardo Watson, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Luke Bailey Bradley-Morgan, Jadon Anderson, Dexter Lembikisa, Romain Blake, Tarick Ximines, Lamonth Rochester, Luis Watson, Malachi Douglas, Alexander Bicknell, Duncan McKenzie, Christopher Pearson, Kobi Thomas, Devonte Campbell, Tyler Roberts, Jemone Barclay, Chad James, Jahmari Clarke, Zion Scralett.

The delegation is completed by Baron Watson, head of delegation; Remawn Thomas, team manager; Marcell Gayle, head coach; Andrew Sewell, goalkeeper coach; Harry Nelson, trainer; Leacroft Lettman, assistant coach; Tajay Bailey, physiotherapist; Wendell Downswell, technical director; Ronald Watson, equipment manager; Ruchelle Calvert-Brown, team doctor; Rory Rhoden, masseur.

