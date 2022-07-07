Won’t make it easy for anybody, says Reggae Girlz 

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz may be nothing more than a long shot to get a result against many times World Champions United States of America in today’s second round of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, but they remain hopeful nonetheless.

The game is slated for Estadio Universitario at 6:00 pm (EST) before hosts Mexico face Haiti in the second game of the double header.

“Football is a funny thing and you never control what the outcome will be, but one thing I know is that we are not going to go out there and make it look easy for anybody,” warned left wingback Deneisha Blackwood during Wednesday’s pre-game presser.

And ace midfielder Drew Spencer while acknowledging the significance of Monday’s 1-0 win over hosts Mexico, which has put the Girlz in pole position to claim one of the two semi-final places, has said that the focus is now directed at the USA.

“It’s important now that we put that (win over Mexico) to bed, we have the three points, we have to now focus on America.”

Blackwood, who supplied the free-kick which led to Khadija Shaw’s header for the goal in the eighth minute against Mexico, believes that the Girlz need to replicate the discipline shown against Mexico and be in a position to capitalise on their counterattacks.

“To be disciplined as we did in the Mexico game and obviously try to be patient and when we get them on the counter try to make the best of our chances,” she said.

The wingback is also relying on the team’s confidence which she believes never wavers.

“I think our confidence has been the same, could be bigger right now because that was a very big win for us and we are grateful for it. But I think this team’s confidence never drops whether we win or lose and that’s a very big thing for us.”

Meanwhile, Spence, who turns 30 in October, explained the method behind the Girlz’ ability to stifle the Mexicans in the crucial midfield area on Monday, which paved the way for their control of the game.

“I think me and Havana (Solaun) just made sure that we denied the spaces that we know that they like to play through. They had their long runs and we had good communication from the back from the Swabes (Swaby sisters Chantelle and Allyson) and Atlanta (Primus) did a good job containing their holding midfielder, so it was a lot of graft, but like I said we are just happy to get the win.”

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder praised the team for a collective effort and the character shown.

“We all had a good game and just to make sure that after scoring early that we were gritty and determined and made sure that we got the win. I think we created a lot of chances and I’m really proud of what we’ve done, so it’s a good win for us, but we have to make sure we are focused on the next game.”