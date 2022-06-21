Reggae Girl Drew Spence hopes to bring winning mentality to Tottenham 

LONDON, England – Having gained experience with a number of trophy-winning teams, Reggae Girl Drew Spence plans to bring a winning mentality to Tottenham.

Spence joined English Women’s Super League (WSL) side Tottenham from neighbors Chelsea on a two-year deal with the option of an extra year.

The experienced 29-year-old midfielder, who left Chelsea last month, was the club’s longest-serving player, netting 50 goals during 238 appearances.

Spence, who made her senior debut for the Blues in 2009, has won five league titles, three FA Cups, two Continental Cups and one Community Shield.

“It’s a new chapter for me,” said London-born Spence, who last year switched allegiances from England and earned her first cap for Jamaica.

Tottenham finished fifth in the WSL last season.

“I’ve seen how much the team has progressed over the past few seasons, challenging teams at the top, so it’s the right move for me and somewhere where I can bring all my experience,” said Spence, whose 34-year-old brother Lewis plays in midfield for Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch.

“I know how to win titles, I know what it’s like to be in a dressing room where there is a winning mentality every day and hopefully that’s something I can bring here.”

Spurs’ head coach Rehanne Skinner added: “Drew is a fantastic addition to the squad we are building. Her achievements in the WSL have been significant, having been involved in the league since the start in 2011.

“She brings a huge amount of experience and understanding of winning, having been a part of 11 trophy-winning teams.

“As a midfielder, Drew is creative, tenacious and capable of unlocking defenses in a number of ways, and will be an asset to the team.”

(CMC)