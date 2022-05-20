Reggae Girl Drew Spence ends Chelsea career on a high

Drew Spence earned bragging rights over her fellow Reggae Girl Khadija Shaw after she ended a stellar decade-plus-long career with Chelsea on a high note, as the Londoners defended their English Women’s FA Cup crown and completed the domestic double by beating Manchester City 3-2 in extra time at Wembley.

Midfielder Spence, 29, who scored 50 goals for Chelsea after making her debut in 2009, did not make it off the substitutes’ bench as a record 49,094 crowd watched Sunday’s thrilling cup final and her future club career remains uncertain, but she left the club with a big thank-you from manager Emma Hayes.

“Drew has epitomized everything that we have been about in my tenure,” said Hayes.

“She’s watched the club grow from amateur to one of the top teams in Europe and she’s been instrumental in that journey.

“I’ve watched Drew grow from a young player and blossomed as a senior pro. I’m excited for her next steps.

“She’s fully deserving of everything she’s achieved and again she will join a group of legends for what she has done at this football club, and I know everyone here will really miss her.”

Shaw, 25, did not add to her nine City goals this season – including four in one game — but provided the assist for her side’s first leveler from Lauren Hemp at 42 minutes before being substituted at 80 minutes.

In the end, Sam Kerr snatched victory with the extra-time winner on 99 minutes for Chelsea, who won a third successive FA Women’s Super League title last weekend with City third.

