Usain Bolt donates $2 million to William Knibb Memorial ahead of Champs

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his alma mater, William Knibb Memorial High School, with a $2 million donation to support its track and field team.

The contribution comes ahead of the highly anticipated Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys and Girls Athletics Championships (Champs), set to take place from March 25 to 29.

Despite facing personal financial difficulties in recent years, Bolt has maintained his promise to the school. Principal Linvern Wright confirmed that the donation, received two weeks ago, will cover essential expenses such as housing, food, and transportation for the team, which has grown to over 50 athletes.

Usain Bolt’s continued support for school athletics

During a school gathering, Wright expressed deep gratitude for Bolt’s generosity, highlighting the sprinter’s enduring commitment despite external challenges.

“One of the things he said was, ‘Principal, no matter what is happening, what you hear happening out there to me, I am still committed to my school. I’m still committed to contributing to the school,’” Wright shared.

- Advertisement -

Bolt’s history of support for William Knibb’s athletics program is well documented. In 2012, he helped secure a bus for the school and has consistently provided gear through his sponsor Puma. In 2022, during a visit to the school, he increased his annual contribution from $500,000 to $2 million to further assist the track team’s efforts at Champs.

Wright acknowledged Bolt’s resilience, particularly in light of the financial challenges stemming from the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) fraud scandal, and praised him for upholding his commitments regardless of adversity.

Last month, Bolt spoke about the ongoing SSL fraud case. In an interview with The Fix podcast, Bolt expressed deep disappointment in the government’s handling of the situation, emphasizing that he expects restitution.

“What it points to is a commitment that is even beyond any kind of adversity he may be going through. And I think that we appreciate it more because of that,” Wright said.

As the William Knibb team prepares for Champs, Wright encouraged the athletes to honor Usain Bolt’s generosity by delivering strong performances.

“I hope the young people will show their appreciation by meddling because I’m sure he will be proud to know that his school wins medals on his behalf,” Wright said.

The school is optimistic about its chances in several events, including relays and the 200-metre Class Two competition, as the team gears up for a strong showing at the national championships.