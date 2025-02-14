Usain Bolt’s lawyer denies missing SSL funds claim

Attorney-at-law Linton P. Gordon, legal representative for Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, has strongly refuted claims that not all of Bolt’s funds sent to Stocks & Securities Limited (SSL) were received by the now-shuttered financial institution.

In a statement, Gordon labeled the allegations as “false, baseless, and entirely without credibility,” emphasizing that all funds deposited at SSL by Bolt’s company, Welljen Ltd, were transferred via legitimate bank transactions. Each payment, he noted, was acknowledged in writing by SSL.

Gordon also pointed out that Ken Tomlinson, the temporary manager appointed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) to oversee SSL, had confirmed records of Bolt’s lodgements in Supreme Court proceedings. He dismissed any suggestion that Bolt’s funds never reached SSL as “inaccurate and without merit.”

His comments come in response to a report published this week by Nationwide News, which claims that a probe by international investigators found that a substantial portion of Bolt’s money was stolen before it reached an account at SSL. However, Gordon firmly rejected this claim, maintaining that Bolt’s funds were properly lodged at the institution and that such allegations serve only to deflect responsibility from the financial authorities.

Bolt criticizes government’s response

Gordon’s statement follows recent remarks by Bolt himself, who spoke out earlier this week about the ongoing SSL fraud case. In an interview with The Fix podcast, Bolt expressed deep disappointment in the government’s handling of the situation, emphasizing that he expects restitution.

“If this happen to me and it a gwaan fi two years and me can’t see back a dime … you really start evaluate,” Bolt said, suggesting that the ordeal has made him rethink his status as a public figure in Jamaica.

The SSL scandal, which surfaced in January 2023, involved fraudulent activity dating back over a decade, impacting more than 200 clients and resulting in total losses exceeding $30 million USD. Bolt alone lost approximately $12 million USD in the fraud. The prolonged investigation has frustrated many victims, including Bolt, who believes the authorities have not done enough to bring about a resolution.

Bolt stated that despite conversations with government officials, “nothing has materialized.” He accused the government of failing to act decisively, calling the situation “almost at a stalemate.”

“The government alone really can do nothing big bout this,” he said, emphasizing that only the authorities have the power to ensure justice.

Attorney accuses authorities of victim-blaming

Gordon also rejected accusations that Bolt had been negligent in his financial dealings, highlighting that SSL was an institution regulated and licensed by the government. He stressed that if Bolt were to be blamed for investing in a government-approved entity, the same argument would apply to the Prime Minister, the Government of Jamaica, and the many citizens who placed their trust in SSL.

“There now appears to be an organized effort to shift blame onto The Honorable Usain Bolt for his loss—when he is guilty of nothing more than investing in the country that he loves,” Gordon stated, calling it a “textbook case of victim-blaming.” He further accused authorities of attempting to absolve themselves of responsibility for SSL’s large-scale fraud, which left hundreds of Jamaicans without their hard-earned savings.

Concerns over investigation transparency

Gordon also raised concerns about transparency regarding investigations into SSL. He noted that while the government had announced the involvement of experts from the United States and the United Kingdom to audit SSL, neither Bolt nor his attorneys had been provided with findings from those investigations. Instead, he claimed, certain media outlets appeared to have access to information concerning Bolt’s account—details that should be confidential and protected by law.

“We are currently reviewing some of the statements that have been made and will advise our client on the legal actions available to him,” Gordon concluded.

The SSL scandal has rocked Jamaica’s financial sector, with investors—including Bolt—demanding accountability and answers from regulators and authorities.