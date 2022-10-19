fbpx
Sports

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada take early lead in Americas Netball Qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada take early lead in Americas Netball Qualifiers
Trinidad and Tobago's wing defence Jeresia McFarlane (centre) competes for the catch with St Vincent and The Grenadines' wing attack Ruthana Williams as goal keep Noel Green looks on. Trinidad and Tobago won the match 49-42 on Monday. (Photo: Collin Reid)
By Ian Burnett

Former World Netball Champions Trinidad and Tobago have jumped to the tip of the standings after two days at the Americas Netball Qualifiers here in Kingston, Jamaica.

The twin-isle republic have tallied maximum six points from three games and lead Grenada on goal difference, 76 to 51. Barbados are next with four points from two wins, followed by the USA, and St Vincent and the Grenadines on two points, with Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and The Cayman Islands bringing up the rear with no points from their games thus far.

Jamaica have also gone unbeaten in two games with lop-sided victories, but the Caribbean kingpins have already qualified for next year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, and as such they are using these qualifiers for world ranking points only.

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada take early lead in Americas Netball Qualifiers
Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls captain Jhaniele Fowler (GS) prepares to shoot as St Vincent and The Grenadines’ goal defence Joseann Antoine attempts a block during their Americas Netball Qualifier inside the National Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday. Jamaica won the match 74-35. (Photo: Gilbert Bellamy)
- Advertisement -

The qualifiers started on Sunday inside Kingston’s National Indoor Sports Centre with Trinidad and Tobago defeating Antigua and Barbuda 55-24. They then returned to blank St Lucia 63-25.

Grenada also scored two wins on Sunday, getting the better of St Lucia 53-45 and then beating the Cayman Islands 50-40.

Barbados comfortably defeated The Cayman Islands 67-27, while ST Vincent and The Grenadines stopped the USA 51-24, before being stopped in their tracks by the superior Jamaicans, 35-74.

The USA ended the first day with a 34-22 victory over Antigua and Barbada.

On Monday’s second day, Trinidad and Tobago got the better of St Vincent and the Grenadines 49-42, as Grenada defeated Antigua and Barbuda 62-29.

Barbados outplayed St Lucia 58-26, while Jamaica brushed aside the USA 7016.

On Tuesday’s third day, leaders Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago clash in a match which will possibly determine one of the two qualifiers from this competition.

In other games, Jamaica were down to face The Cayman Islands, Barbados were slated to face The USA and St Vincent and the Grenadines were due to play St Lucia.

Previous articleBahamas Business Retailers upset at new price control measures

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Bahamas Business Retailers upset at new price control measures

Bahamas Business Retailers upset at new price control measures

Click here to view
Skip to content