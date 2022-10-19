Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada take early lead in Americas Netball Qualifiers

Former World Netball Champions Trinidad and Tobago have jumped to the tip of the standings after two days at the Americas Netball Qualifiers here in Kingston, Jamaica.

The twin-isle republic have tallied maximum six points from three games and lead Grenada on goal difference, 76 to 51. Barbados are next with four points from two wins, followed by the USA, and St Vincent and the Grenadines on two points, with Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia and The Cayman Islands bringing up the rear with no points from their games thus far.

Jamaica have also gone unbeaten in two games with lop-sided victories, but the Caribbean kingpins have already qualified for next year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, and as such they are using these qualifiers for world ranking points only.

The qualifiers started on Sunday inside Kingston’s National Indoor Sports Centre with Trinidad and Tobago defeating Antigua and Barbuda 55-24. They then returned to blank St Lucia 63-25.

Grenada also scored two wins on Sunday, getting the better of St Lucia 53-45 and then beating the Cayman Islands 50-40.

Barbados comfortably defeated The Cayman Islands 67-27, while ST Vincent and The Grenadines stopped the USA 51-24, before being stopped in their tracks by the superior Jamaicans, 35-74.

The USA ended the first day with a 34-22 victory over Antigua and Barbada.

On Monday’s second day, Trinidad and Tobago got the better of St Vincent and the Grenadines 49-42, as Grenada defeated Antigua and Barbuda 62-29.

Barbados outplayed St Lucia 58-26, while Jamaica brushed aside the USA 7016.

On Tuesday’s third day, leaders Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago clash in a match which will possibly determine one of the two qualifiers from this competition.

In other games, Jamaica were down to face The Cayman Islands, Barbados were slated to face The USA and St Vincent and the Grenadines were due to play St Lucia.