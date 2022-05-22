Thompson-Herah, Seville impress at Jubilee Series in Kingston  

Back-to-back Olympic Games sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah displayed no ill effects of the “discomfort” which forced her withdrawal from Saturday’s Muller Birmingham Diamond League meet in Britain, as she scored impressive wins in her homeland later in the day.

The fastest woman alive clocked 10.94 seconds into a negative 1.8mps headwind to win the women’s 100m event at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 inside Kingston’s National Stadium.

Thompson-Herah won comfortably ahead of Remona Burchell in 11.31 seconds, with Joxdean Williams next in 11.40 seconds. She had earlier cruised to 11.35 seconds to win her heat and advance to the final.

She later won the 200m in 22.55 seconds (-0.7mps) to complete the sprint double. Second place went to Sada Williams in 22.85 seconds, with 400m specialist Stephenie-Ann McPherson taking third place in 23.26 seconds.

Meanwhile, Oblique Seville out of the Glen Mills Racers Track Club, established a huge personal best when he clocked 9.86 seconds in the men’s 100m final, improving on the 10.00 seconds he had achieved two weeks ago at the same venue during the Jubilee Series 1.

.Seville got away quickly and was never in danger of losing as he flashed home to become the sixth-fastest Jamaican ever, behind World Record holder Usain Bolt’s 9.58 seconds, Yohan Blake with 9.69 seconds, Asafa Powell with 9.72 seconds, Nesta Carter with 9.78 seconds and Steve Mullings with 9.90 seconds.

Conroy Jones finished second on Saturday with 10.14 seconds, with Emanuel Archibald third in 10.20 seconds.