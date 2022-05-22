Hansle Parchment beats McLeod in world lead at Birmingham Diamond League 

Jamaica’s 2020 Olympic Games 110m hurdles gold medallist Hansle Parchment established a world-leading 13.09 seconds to win his pet event at Saturday’s 2022 Muller Birmingham Diamond League

Staged at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, which has been redeveloped for this summer’s Commonwealth Games starting on July 28, Parchment recovered from his usual slow start to get the better of 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist, compatriot Omar McLeod, to ease to a comfortable victory in the end in a positive 0.2mps wind.

McLeod, who out in his usual fast start, could not hold on as he faded to cross the finish line in a season’s best 13.17 seconds, with Spain’s Asier Martinez taking third place in 13.32 seconds.

Hansle Parchment, who upset American Grant Holloway to claim gold in Tokyo at last summer’s Olympic Games, was pleased with the win, though not overly excited by the fast time.

“I am pleased with a world lead, but it is very early in the season so you can’t read too much into it at the moment,” he said.

“It was a great turnout here, more than I expected, and there will be even more here at the Commonwealth Games with perhaps more Jamaicans making some noise and bringing their own vibes,” he added.

Elsewhere on the men’s side, 32-year-old 2011 World Champion Yohan Blake had to settle for second in the 100m in 10.18 seconds into a negative 0.2mps headwind.

The race was won by Canadian Aaron Brown in 10.13 seconds, with his compatriot Jerome Blake third in 10.20 seconds.

Another Canadian Andre De Grasse finished in fourth place in 10.24 seconds.

The final was reduced by two athletes as race favourite Trayvon Bromell of the US and Briton Zharnel Hughes were disqualified for false-starting.

Meanwhile, Shericka Jackson, Jamaica’s bronze medallist at last summer’s Olympics in the 100m was pipped on the finish line by homegirl Dina Asher-Smith with compatriot Daryll Neita close behind in third place.

Asher-Smith won in 11.11 seconds, just ahead of Jackson in 11.12 seconds, with Neita next in 11.14 seconds.

And Natoya Goule faded into third place in the women’s 800m in 2:00.13 minutes. The race was won comfortably by home town girl Keely Hodgkinson in 1:58.63 minutes, with France’s Renelle Lamote second in 1:59.53 minutes.

And Janieve Russell turned into the homestretch in second place but faded rapidly to finish in seventh place in 56.21 seconds in the race won by American Dalilah Muhammad in 54.54 seconds. The Ukraine pair of Viktoriya Tkachuk (55.25 seconds) and Anna Ryzhykova (55.37 seconds) finished in second and third places, respectively.

The next stop on the Diamond League circuit is Eugene, slated for Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, May 28.