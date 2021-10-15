Sammy and Bishop Looking Forward to Global T20 Showpiece

Two former West Indies pacers hailed the evolution of the Twenty20 format and are looking forward to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Darren Sammy, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, and Ian Bishop will be part of the TV commentary team for the event and said the forthcoming tournament offers explosive cricket and entertainment for everyone and featuring the game’s biggest names and best teams.

“Twenty20 cricket provides maximum thrills to fans and it’s no wonder that it is considered to be the vehicle for the growth of the game worldwide,” Sammy said in a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport’s world governing body.

“Believe me, there are no easy games in this tournament, and it has been nothing less than a dream for me to lift the trophy twice for my team. I still back the West Indies to defend their title, but I really wish all the teams the very best. It will be a great pleasure being in the commentary box this time.”

Bishop added: “It seems unfathomable that 5 1/2 years have passed since the last edition in 2016. In that time, the format has developed, and grown exponentially.

“The power-hitting of the modern batter, the mystique and skills of the spinners, the pace and variations of some of the fastest and best fast bowlers in addition to the dynamic athleticism of fielders, promise to make this the most exciting and entertaining edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup yet.”

Bishop said the teams have invested heavily in enhancing their team’s resources in preparation for their attempt to be crowned “world champions”.

“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of a diverse and dynamic commentary team covering and conveying the many narratives of this auspicious global event,” he said.

“We all remain mindful of the damage wrought in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic. As such, we endeavor to communicate to you all the joy, beauty and healing that cricket can deliver to every nation.”

The ICC said it will produce “live” coverage of all matches in the tournament, amounting to nearly 10,000 hours of coverage – more than ever before – will be transmitted across TV and digital platforms in 200 countries.

A minimum of 35 cameras will be used at all venues, and viewers will be treated to state-of-the-art coverage, which will include “live” player tracking and dynamic field plotting.

The ICC said there will also be tracking off the bat for the first time in the game, as well as stunning multi-angle “spin around” replay sequences from 4DReplay.

CMC