Reggae Girlz pay for profligacy in 2-1 defeat to Paraguay

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz paid a heavy price for their wastefulness in front of goal as they went down 2-1 in the second game of a two-match friendly international series against Paraguay at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

Celsa Sandoval gave Paraguay the lead on 18 minutes and the visitors doubled their advantage through Ramona Martinez after 35 minutes.

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, the 25-year-old captain, pulled a goal back for Jamaica, who have already qualified for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She tucked away a penalty on 61 minutes after substitute Rachel Jones’ attempted cross was handled inside the area.

Reggae Girlz coach Lorne Donaldson said his players had not looked sharp in the warm-up and it showed during the match.

“We are still looking at players, still looking at things but it is not going to be at all cost. There is some stuff to deal with in the camp and it was evident in the first 20 minutes, and we saw it in the warm-up,” he said.

“Second half, we made some changes and got a lot more energy, but we wasted some chances, but such is football. For us this is preparation.”

Shaw was denied an equalizer at the death when Paraguay’s goalkeeper Cristina Recalde was quickly off her line to snuff out an excellent chance, and the South Americans held on, having lost Thursday’s opener 1-0 in Montego Bay.

CMC