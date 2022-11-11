fbpx
Late Swaby strike gives Jamaica 1-0 win over Paraguay 

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz celebrate after scoring a late winner in their friendly international against Paraguay at Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay on Thursday night. Jamaica won 1-0. (photo: Gleaner)
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz drew first blood in their international friendly game against Paraguay with a late goal from Allyson Swaby inside the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall Thursday night.

The Jamaican central defender scored from a melee after a corner kick in the 90th +2 minute for the lone score in the first of two games against the South Americans.

The second game will be played inside Kingston’s National Stadium on Sunday evening at 6 o’clock.

On Thursday, the hosts dominated the contest with Reggae Girlz captain, Khadija Shaw squandering a number of chances in the first half, including one strike against the frame of the goal.

Paraguay are using the games as preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs slated for next February, when they hunt a ticket to the New Zeland/Australia FIFA Women’s World Cup.

