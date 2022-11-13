Reggae Girlz look to wrap up series with win over Paraguay 

Jamaica’s Senior Reggae Girlz will look to complete a sweep of their two-game international friendly series against Paraguay when they contest the second game inside Kingston’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Kick-off is slated for 6:00 p.m.

The Jamaicans won the first game 1-0 last Thursday on an Allyson Swaby added- time winner at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Catherine Hall.

The Jamaican central defender, who wore the captain’s armband after regular captain Khadija Shaw was substituted, rammed home a right-footer from close range after goalkeeper Alicia Bobadilla had coughed up a rebound from a corner kick in the 90th +2 minute.

The hosts dominated the first half and squandered a number of decent goal-scoring chances.

Head coach Lorne Donaldson introduced a number of changes and he’s planned similar rotations for Sunday’s game.

“We will look at some of the other players, but we will try to come out and win the game,” he said.

For Shaw, it’s for the team to try and get better. “We know where we can improve and get better so hopefully on Sunday we can polish up on our mistakes and some of the stuff that we can be better at so that when we get to Kingston we perform.”

And Swaby also believes the team can get better, especially in the defensive aspect of the game.

“In the back line we can be a bit sharper, step up quicker, close the gaps better and then just finishing off our chances; we created a lot of chances and that was a game that we could have put away early on so trying to do that next time around.”

The Jamaicans, who qualified for a second-straight Women’s FIFA World Cup, are using these games to prepare for the global showpiece next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the South Americans are using these games to sharpen up for next February’s Inter-Continental playoffs for the remaining three places to the World Cup Finals.