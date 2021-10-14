Reggae Boyz Score First Win of World Cup Qualifiers

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz scored their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers when they blanked Honduras 2-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano yesterday.

Kemar Roofe of Rangers FC in Scotland notched his first goal for Jamaica in the 38th-minute, and Oniel Fisher secured the win 11 minutes from time.

It was a much-deserved victory for Jamaica who had started slowly but picked up to take control of the game from early.

The win moved Jamaica off the bottom of the standings to five points, while condemning the losers to last place with three points.

Mexico defeated El Salvador 2-0 to increase their lead to 14 points. The US edged Costa Rica 2-1 to move to 11 points, while Canada were the biggest winners of the day with a 4-1 win over Panama, to move to nine points.

Panama remains on eight points, with Costa Rica on six points, ahead of Jamaica (five), El Salvador on five and Honduras at the bottom with three points.

Jamaica took the lead in the 38th minute when Shamar Nicholson drove a hard shot at the goalkeeper but the ball was deflected by Roofe who was alert to the play.

Jamaica suffered in the second half as Honduras threw everything at them, and after the coaching staff introduced two changes, Fisher followed up his outstanding game against Canada on Sunday, when he was on hand to tuck the ball away from a more advanced position.