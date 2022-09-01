fbpx
Rasheed Broadbell extends impressive late-season form at Spitzen Leichtathletik

Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica celebrates after winning the 110m hurdles at the Athletissima Diamond League international athletics meeting in in Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Broadbell continued his good form by winning Spitzen Leichtathletik meeting, also in Switzerland, today. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP).
By Ian Burnett

 Jamaica’s ever-improving sprint hurdler Rasheed Broadbell extended his fantastic late-season form with a facile victory in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2022 Spitzen Leichtathletik on Tuesday.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meeting was staged at the Stadion Allmend in Lucern, Switzerland.

Running into a negative 2.2mph headwind in rainy and cold conditions, Broadbell clocked a decent 13.36 seconds, off the back of his personal best 12.99 seconds when he took the scalp of reigning World Championships gold medalist, American Grant Halloway, as well as reigning Olympics Games gold medalist, compatriot Hansle Parchment, at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting last week.

With no Halloway around, Broadbell took care of the American pair of  Eric Edwards (13.53) and Jamal Britt (13.54) with Parchment finishing fourth in 13.54 seconds.

Rasheed Broadbell was the only Jamaican winner of any major event as double Olympics sprint double gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah was shocked into second place by American Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100m event.

The American won the event into a negative 2.0mps headwind in 11.29 seconds, just ahead of Thompson-Herah in 11.30 seconds. Third went to American Celera Barnes in 11.40 seconds.

The women’s 100m B final was won by Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison in 11.42 seconds, with country women Shashalee Forbes finishing sixth in 11.87 seconds.

The women’s 200m was won by Bahamian Anthonique Strachan in 22.68 seconds.

Meanwhile, Janieve Russell of Jamaica was second best in the 400m hurdles in 55.25 seconds, no match for American Delilah Mohammad who won in 54.57 seconds.

In the men’s 100m, Ackeem Blake could fare no better than third in 10.22 seconds (-1.7mps), in a race won by American Marvin Bracy in 10.17 seconds.

Second went to Kenya’s Ferdinand Omenyala in 10.18 seconds.

In the men’s B race final, Nigel Ellis of Jamaica was third in 10.50 seconds, as Erriyon Knighton of the US won in 10.26 seconds.

Jamaica’s NACAC 200m champion Andrew Hudson was second in the 200m in 20.47 seconds behind Kyree King of the US (20.40).

Christopher Taylor, the recent NACAC champion, has to settle for fourth in the men’s 400m in 45.82 seconds behind Bruce Deadmon of the US with 45.11, Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa with 45.19 and Zakhiti Nene, also of South Africa with 45.81 seconds.

Tajay Gayle, the 2019 World Championships long jump gold medalist, was second in his pet event with a leap of 7.98m, just behind Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer with 8.00m, and Trinidad and Tobago’sKEshorn Walcott won the men’s javelin throw with 84.82m.

In the men’s 110m hurdles B race final, Jamaica’s Damion Thomas was third in 13.71 seconds, while Adelle Tracey could fare no better than sixth in the women’s 1500m in 4:07.92 minutes behind the winner Sage Hurta of the US with 4:04.94 minutes.

 

