fbpx
spot_img
FeaturedSports

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Elaine Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Sha'Carri Richardson beats Elaine Thompson-Herah in Switzerland
By Santana Salmon

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was narrowly beaten by American Sha’Carri Richardson in the Women’s 100m at the Luzern World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver Meet in Switzerland on Tuesday.

In -2.0 second winds Richardson won in 11.29 seconds (-2.0m/s), one-hundredth of a second ahead of Thompson-Herah (11.30) on a wet track and with a strong head wind. The USA’s Celera Barnes ran 11.40 for third.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison was victorious in the B-final in 11.42 ahead of Egypt’s Bassant Hemida (11.44) and Gambia’s Gina Bass (11.50).

- Advertisement -

It was Richardson’s first race since the USA Championships in Eugene in June where she failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in both the 100m and 200m.

On the Men’s side, World Championship semi-finalist Ackeem Blake ran 10.22 for third behind Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya (10.18) and American World Championship silver medallist Marvin Bracy (10.17).

Previous articlePatriots, Tallawahs set to open 2022 Caribbean Premier League  

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Patriots, Tallawahs set to open 2022 Caribbean Premier League

Patriots, Tallawahs set to open 2022 Caribbean Premier League  

Click here to view
Skip to content