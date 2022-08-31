Sha’Carri Richardson beats Elaine Thompson-Herah in Switzerland

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was narrowly beaten by American Sha’Carri Richardson in the Women’s 100m at the Luzern World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver Meet in Switzerland on Tuesday.

In -2.0 second winds Richardson won in 11.29 seconds (-2.0m/s), one-hundredth of a second ahead of Thompson-Herah (11.30) on a wet track and with a strong head wind. The USA’s Celera Barnes ran 11.40 for third.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison was victorious in the B-final in 11.42 ahead of Egypt’s Bassant Hemida (11.44) and Gambia’s Gina Bass (11.50).

It was Richardson’s first race since the USA Championships in Eugene in June where she failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in both the 100m and 200m.

On the Men’s side, World Championship semi-finalist Ackeem Blake ran 10.22 for third behind Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya (10.18) and American World Championship silver medallist Marvin Bracy (10.17).