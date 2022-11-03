Rahkeem Cornwall, James dismantle Scorpions 

Discarded Test all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall once again reminded selectors of his ability with a whirlwind half-century as Leeward Islands Hurricanes racked up a second straight win with a convincing 68-run verdict over Jamaica Scorpions.

With the hosts in deep trouble at 76 for five in the 20th over after choosing to bat first in the day/night affair at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Tuesday, Cornwall arrived to blast 81 from 72 balls to get his side up to 270 for nine off their 50 overs.

The right-hander thumped seven fours and five sixes, dominating a 120-run, sixth wicket stand with Terance Warde (32) which pulled the innings around and pushed it beyond the competitive 250-run mark.

West Indies white-ball all-rounder Hayden Walsh (31) and Kofi James (25) followed up with cameos, building on promising knocks by Devon Thomas (38) and Ross Powell (27) in an opening stand of 61 before five wickets tumbled for just 15 runs.

The collapse was triggered by West Indies fast bowler Odean Smith who finished with four for 46.

“We lost a few early wickets, but our lower order came in and held it up for us, so it shows the depth of our batting also,” said Hurricanes captain Jahmar Hamilton.

“At 76 for five, it was just to start over and build a partnership. [We needed] one good partnership and that is what we got.”

He added: “Once [Rahkeem] is at the crease, runs are going to come. Without a doubt, as long as he is at the crease, anything is possible. So the longer he’s at the crease the more runs we’re going to get.”

Scorpions captain Rovman Powell conceded Cornwall’s knock had taken the advantage away from his side.

“To get 270 they did really well. I think they batted well, and Rahkeem has to get a lot of credit,” said the West Indies player. “It wasn’t a 270 wicket so that put us under some pressure.”

In reply, Test right-hander Nrkumah Bonner top-scored with 44 while openers Brandon King (32) and Jermaine Blackwood (31) got starts but off-spinner Kofi James scythed through the innings with four for 32 to leave Scorpions on 202 for nine from their 50 overs.

They received a solid start from the West Indies batsmen King and Blackwood, the pair putting on 54 from 60 deliveries for the first wicket.

When King fell at the end of the tenth over, nicking behind off a booming drive at left-arm seamer Colin Archibald, Blackwood added a further 31 for the second wicket with Bonner before things fell apart.

Bonner, who plodded for 76 balls without a single boundary, put on 31 for the fourth with Rovman Powell (24) but James rocked the innings with his spell as Scorpions lost six quick quicks for 44 runs.

