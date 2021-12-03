Nesta Carter Slapped With Four-Year Ban for Second Doping Violation

Retired Jamaican Sprinter Nesta Carter was this week slapped with a four-year ban from the sport for a second doping violation.

Carter, who announced his retirement from track and field in August, was banned by Jamaica’s Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel for using the substance clomiphene.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List, clomiphene is prohibited at all times as an anti-estrogenic substance in the S4 category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators.

The 36-year-old Carter tested positive for the substance in an out-of-competition test in March this year, which carries a maximum ban of eight years.

This is the second time that Nesta Carter has been banned from the sport for using an illegal substance. In 2017, he was slapped with a three-month ban for using the stimulant methylhexaneamine in a retroactive test of a sample taken at the 2008 Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Carter appealed, but an international sports tribunal upheld a ruling against him.

The positive test led to Jamaica being stripped of their Beijing 2008 gold in the men's 4x100 metres.

Nesta Carter announced his retirement this summer, saying he could not compete up to his standard in the sport.

“Now at the age of 35, I am no longer able to give of my best as an athlete to the sport that I know and love. As a result and for other reasons, I am announcing my retirement from Track and Field as an athlete,” Carter said in a statement.

He said he has been hampered by an injury that has prevented him from competing since March. Furthermore, he said that while he was prescribed medication to correct the problem, the medication breaches existing anti-doping rules.

Carter said he had to make a choice between athletics and his health.

Nesta Carter retired with a personal best in the 100m of 9.78 seconds, the eighth fastest time in history. He won Olympic gold as a member of the Jamaica 4x100m relay team that set the world record at the 2012 London Olympic Games. He also won three World Championships gold medals as part of the Jamaica 4x100m relay team in 2011, 2013, and 2015.