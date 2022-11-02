fbpx
spot_img
Sports

National champion FM Shreyas Smith cops Cuban Chess Tourney

National champion FM Shreyas Smith cops Cuban Chess Tourney
FM Shreyas Smith.
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica National Champion FIDE Master (FM) Shreyas Smith won the Premier Category of the XVIII Andres Clemente Vazquez International Chess Tournament held October 22 through 28 in Mayabeque, Cuba.

FM Shreyas Smith, on the back of his outstanding performance in the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India, where he scored 6.5/10 points, started brilliantly, and led for much of the tournament.

Second place went to Cuban FM Jesus Jerzy Leiva Perez, who also had six points, while International Master (IM) Alejandro Michel Perez Diaz, also from Cuba, placed third with 5.5 points.

- Advertisement -

Facing strong regional competition from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Guatemala, FM Smith won on tie-break with six points from nine games. He performed brilliantly in defeating two of the International Masters. Starting as the sixth seed, he defeated both the second and third seeds in the tourney, on his way to victory.

Since 1975, Jamaica has had a great chess relationship with Cuba, with exchange programmes facilitating player participation in events in both nations. This performance by FM Smith is one of the best performances by a Jamaican player in international competition. He played aggressively, winning six games, without a draw. He showed tremendous pace throughout the tournament. In the final round, he was the lone leader fighting for the title.

“It is my hope that my performance opens the door for more Jamaican recognition, in order to achieve more invitations for players to international tournaments in Cuba and elsewhere,” said FM Smith.

Based on FM Smith’s performance, along with another Jamaican representative, he was invited to the tournament for 2023.

This event was named after Andres Clemente Vazquez, who was an outstanding Cuban chess player, author, and attorney. It was a round-robin event, where all ten invited chess masters played against each other.

Previous articleAlick Athanaze hundred powers Volcanoes to comfortable win
Next articleNo place for cheating in the beautiful sport of chess

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Chase all-round fireworks propel Pride to easy win

Chase all-round fireworks propel Pride to easy win

Click here to view
Skip to content