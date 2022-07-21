Jamaican teams ready to contest 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad

The Jamaica Chess Federation (JCF) will be participating in the 44th World Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad, to be held in Chennai, India, from July 27 to August 10, 2022.

The Jamaican delegation will be led by JCF President, National Master Peter Myers, who will not only be Head of Delegation (HOD), but also represent Jamaica as the official Delegate to the Chess Congress and General Assembly, to be staged alongside the Chess Olympiad.

The Jamaican National team will be coached by International Master (IM) Jomo Pitterson and includes FIDE Master (FM) Joshua Christie, FM Shreyas Smith, FM Ras Malaku Lorne and Jaden Shaw and Jhustice-Dimonte McDonald.

The women’s team will be coached by IM Shane Matthews and includes Woman International Master (WIM) Rachel Miller, Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Adani Clark, Gabriella Watson, Kaia Gayle and Nickaylah Curwin.

The 44th Chess Olympiad was due to be staged in Moscow, Russia in 2020, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was eventually shifted to Chennai, India in 2022, where nearly 2000 participants from over 150 countries are expected to converge to engage in the sporting extravaganza.

The Jamaican delegation’ participation was made possible with the financial assistance from FIDE, Jamaica Olympic Association, Sports Development Foundation and the Ministry of Sport.