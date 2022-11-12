Khadija Shaw named WSL’s October player of the month

LONDON, England – In-form Reggae Girl Khadija Shaw has expressed her delight after being named the English Women’s Super League (WSL) Player of the Month for October.

The 25-year-old Jamaican forward, nicknamed Bunny, was instrumental in a hugely successful month for City, which saw the club – currently sitting fourth in the 12-team table – win all three WSL matches against Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Gareth Taylor’s side were on target nine times in those clashes while only conceding once in the process.

Spanish Town-born Shaw, winning the award for the first time, contributed five goals and one assist to that tally, and remains the current leading scorer in this season’s WSL.

Reflecting on her WSL Player of the Month award, Shaw said: “I am delighted to win this award for the first time, it has been a very successful month for us as a team and I am grateful to everyone who voted for me in a very talented shortlist of players.

“We are feeling so confident after these recent wins and I am really enjoying my football right now personally, but the most important thing is results and helping the team to have as much success as possible.

“I will keep working hard to continue my goal-scoring form to help carry on our great form of late and to keep the smiles on our fans’ faces.”

Shaw is in her second season in the WSL and her October haul included two braces after she took over from the retired Ellen White at City.

She scored a brace against Leicester in a 4-0 win and six days later she added two more against Tottenham in a 3-0 victory and another against Liverpool.

The forward fended off the challenge of Manchester United duo Mary Earps and Leah Galton, West Ham’s Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Chelsea’s Lauren James and Arsenal’s Frida Maanum to claim the award.

After finding the net again in a 3-0 win against Reading, Shaw’s fine form has continued at the beginning of November to take her tally in all club competitions this season to nine.

-CMC