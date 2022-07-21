Khadija Shaw, Drew Spence selected on CONCACAF Best XI 

Reggae Girlz captain Khadija Shaw and midfielder Drew Spence has been named in the CONCACAF Best XI coming out of the just concluded CONCACAF Women’s Championships.

Shaw a forward of Manchester City and Spence, a midfielder from Tottenham Hotspur were two of the more outstanding performers for Jamaica, which made it back-to-back qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be contested in Australia/New Zealand next year.

Shaw scored three goals and provided an assist, while Spence registered one goal and one assist.

They were joined in the team by four Americas – forward Alex Morgan, midfielder Rose Lavelle, and defenders Becky Sauerbrunn and Naomi Girma.

Canada also had four picks in forward Julia Grosso, midfielder Jessie Fleming, defender Vanessa Gilles and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Haiti had one pick, midfielder Melchie Dumornay.

Meanwhile, even as the Reggae Girlz returned to their various places of abode on Tuesday, reports emerged that the Head of Delegation did not have enough money on the team’s credit card to pay for baggage to return home from Texas via Miami.

CNW understands that players had to pay for their own baggage, while the team’s equipment manager was forced to remain in Texas with trunks of equipment and other necessities consisting of match and training gear, as well as other garments used while in camp.