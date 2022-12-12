Joseph, Holder in T20 squad to face England

Under-19 stars Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been called up to the West Indies Women’s senior squad for the opening two Twenty20 Internationals of the five-match series against England Women.

The pair replace veteran seamer Shakera Selman and batsman Chedean Nation, both of whom featured in the just concluded three-match One-Day International series which England Women won in a clean sweep.

Joseph and Holder will be joined by off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, who was named in the squad for the first two ODIs but never played due to injury.

- Advertisement -

“Based on injuries in the CG United ODI series Chedean Nation and Shakera Selman have been ruled out at this time,” said chief women’s selector Ann Browne-John.

“Two members of the Under 19 World Cup squad, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder, who have been making great progress, have been named to the squad and we believe that they will fit in well and absorb the experience.

“Karishma Ramharack returns to the team after missing the ODI series due to injury and Shamilia Connell who was on the injured list for the ODIs is also expected to be ready to be considered for selection later in the series.”

- Advertisement -

Joseph and Holder were last week named in a 15-member squad for next month’s ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, from January 14-29.

Holder already boasts international experience, having competed with Barbados at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.

West Indies Women are coming off a poor performance in the ODI series and Browne-John said the upcoming matches presented the “ideal opportunity” for players to impress.

“The upcoming T20 series is vitally important as the team continues its preparations for the World Cup in February 2023,” she said.

“With some of the senior players missing out through injury, it is an ideal opportunity for the other players to start cementing a place in the World Cup team.”

The first T20 International bowls off at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here Sunday at 6 pm.

SQUAD – Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams.

CMC