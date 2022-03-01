Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz Thrash Cuba in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship

The Jamaican women’s Under-20 team won their match against Cuba with an impressive scoreline of 3-0. This match is Jamaica’s second game, the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship.

The Reggae Girlz narrowly lost their first game against Guatemala but redeemed themselves by thrashing Cuba. Jamaica has been placed in Group H together with Haiti, Guatemala, and Cuba. The competition is being held in the Dominican Republic.

Jamaica opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a sublime finish from Kameron Simmonds. Simmonds added a second goal in the 49th minute to cap off an impressive individual performance. The third goal came from Christina Salmon, who was introduced as a second-half substitute. The young team is hoping to make it into the knockout phase, and this win will help them go deep into the tournament.

Unfortunately, the Jamaicans will have to play their next matches without captain Peyton McNamara, who has been injured. Jamaica has secured three points and gear up to play their last group game against Haiti.

