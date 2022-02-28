Reggae Girlz U20 Women’s Team Loses their First World Cup Qualifying Game

Jamaica’s U20 women’s football team started badly after losing their first World Cup qualifying game to Guatemala. Guatemala won with a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

This match was part of the ongoing Under-20 Concacaf Women’s championship. Teams can secure a place in the World Cup by finishing as one of the two semi-final winners or winning the third-place game.

Costa Rica will host the FIFA Under-20s world cup in 2022.

The Reggae Girlz held on for a 0-0 draw, but those plans got thrown out the window when Guatemala’s Maria Contreras was introduced as a second-half substitute. She pounced like a poacher. She broke Jamaica’s hearts with a sublime left-footed shot in the 90th minute, ending the game at 1-0.

Read More: If Reggae Girlz fail to qualify, blame the JFF.

Jamaica will face Cuba today, on Monday 28 February, the next match in the tournament. On the other hand, Guatemala will face off against Haiti.

Haiti managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2020 CWu20, and they continued their impressive run by edging Cuba 2-1 in this year’s competition.

Valentina Ornis opened the scoring for Haiti in the 31st minute. Rose Ayla Marcellus doubled Haiti’s advantage with another goal in the 41st minute to ensure her team had a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Cuba fought back, and they were not to be denied. Yerly Palma scored in the 71st minute to change the scoreline to 2-1, ensuring that the game finished with a dramatic final 20 minutes.

Read More: Unimpressive Reggae Girlz make it two-from-two

Cuba hung tough, but it was too little too late. The day belonged to Haiti, who secured 3 points and proved why they are considered one of the better teams.

The competition is composed of four groups made up of sixteen countries. The competition is being held in the Dominican Republic. Costa Rica got an automatic qualification to the world cup because of its status as the host nation.

Courtesy of AllSportsJamaica.com