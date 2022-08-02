Jamaicans struggles but netballers train rolls on with a lopsided victory over Barbados 

Birmingham, England – The Sunshine Girls continued their unrelenting march in Pool A netball here at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after thrashing Barbados 103-24 at the NEC on Monday.

It was their third win from as many games, following on their opening 72-43 win over Wales last Friday and a 68-49 win over South Africa on Saturday.

Jamaica led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter, then won the second quarter 28-4, before closing out the third quarter 73-17.

Shimona Nelson scored 58 goals in 60 tries from 45 minutes, while captain Jhaniele Fowler chipped in with 24 goals from 27 attempts in 15 minutes.

They were ably supported by Shanice Beckford with 12 goals from 13 tries in 45 minutes and Rebekah Robinson with a perfect nine goals in 15 minutes.

Shamera Sterling was her dominant self on defence with 12 interceptions in 60 minutes on court, while Latanya Wilson with three, and Adean Thomas, Robinson and Kadie-ann Dehaney added two interceptions.

For Barbados Brianna Holder contributed 11 goals, as they managed only two interceptions.

The Jamaicans will next be in action on Tuesday when they face Scotland before their top-of-the-table clash with Australia on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s young swimmers continued their education in the pool at Sandwell Aquatic Centre on Monday.

Kito Campbell ended seventh in the men’s 50m breaststroke in 28,87 seconds in heat four, to finish 22nd overall.

Zaneta Alvaranga was sixth in heat five of the women’s 100m freestyle in 58.80 seconds, and Mackenzie Headley ended seventh in heat six in 57.37 seconds to finish in 28th and 21st positions, respectively.

Two swimmers were entered for the men’s 100m butterfly but Keanan Dols did not show for heat five, as Sidrell Williams finished seventh in heat four in 56.84 seconds for 30th place overall.

Headley did not start in heat two of the women’s 100m breaststroke.

On Tuesday, Williams is slated to contest heat eight of the men’s 50m freestyle at 11:04 am (6:04 am EST).

AT the NEC Hall Four, Jerone Ennis outpointed Billy McAllister of Australia 3-2 in the men’s over 75kg – 80kg (light heavyweight) round of 16 bout.

Four of the five judges scored the first round for Ennis, and all scored the second round for his opponent. But like in the first round, four of the five found favour with the Jamaican in the third and deciding round.

On Tuesday at 1:45 pm (8:45 am EST) at Hall Four, Daniel Hylton faces Scottish Tyler Jolly in the men’s over 63.5kg – 67kg (welterweight) round of 16 bout.

At Lee Valley VeloPark, Dahlia Palmer placed fourth in heat three of the women’s keirin first round, 0.269 seconds off the 11.880 seconds of the winner, Canada’s Lauriane Genest.

And in the men’s 1000m time trial final, the trio of Daniel Palmer, Malik Reid and Zoe Boyd clocked 1:11.307 minutes, 1:11.944 and 1:13.681 minutes for 17th, 18th and 19th places, respectively.

At the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Julian Morrison beat Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands 3-1 (5-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5) in the men’s singles plate quarter-final.

He will face Zambia’s Kundanji Kalengo in the plate semis on Tuesday at 4:45 pm (11:45 am EST) on court four for a place in the plate final.

In weightlifting at NEC Hall One, Omarie Mears finished 11th in the men’s 81kg final. He lifted 126kg in the snatch and 147kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 273kg.

Gold went to England’s Chris Murray with 144kg in the snatch and 181kg in the clean and jerk for a games record 325kg.

On Tuesday, Yvgeni Henderson will contest the women’s 87kh final at 6:30pm (1:30 pm EST).

Also on Tuesday, Robert Simpson faces Fairul ABD Muin of Malaysia in lawn bowls men’s singles Section C, round one at 11:45 am (6:45 am EST) on rink 20 at Victoria Park.

And judo athlete Lauren Semple will take to mat one in the women’s -63kg quarter-final when she faces Audrey Biock of Cameroon at 10:00 am (5:00 am EST) at Coventry Arena.

At the same time in the -70kg quarter-final on mat two, Ebony Daley faces Rachael Hawkes of Northern Ireland.