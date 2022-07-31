Sunshine Girls dispatch South Africa with ease 

Birmingham, England – Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls chalked up their second victory in as many outings here at the 22nd Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Connie Francis-coached team, ranked number four in the world, spanked number five-ranked Republic of South Africa 68-49 in a contest which turned out easier than expected.

Jamaica jumped out to a fast start and led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter. They maintained a healthy lead in the second quarter, winning that 15-minute period 19-12 for a 37-19 advantage at the half-time break.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica added five points to the lead in the third quarter to win it 17-12 for a 54-31 margin at the end of the third quarter, and though they lost the final quarter by four points, by then they had already separated themselves from the South Africans.

Captain and ace goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler was perfect sinking 33 goals from as many attempts, with one assist in 40 minutes on court.

She was ably supported by goal attack and later wing attack Shanice Beckford with 15 goals from 18 tries and 15 assists in 53 minutes. She also had one intercept.

Substitute goal shoot Shimona Nelson sank a perfect 14 goals in 20 minutes, while Rebekah Robinson had six goals in six attempts and five assists in 20 minutes.

Centre Nicole Dixon-Rochester had 22 assists and two intercepts in 47 minutes. Goal keep/goal defence Shamera Sterling led the way with three intercepts in 60 minutes, while goal defence Latanya Wilson added two in 45 minutes and Adean Thomas added the ninth intercept.

Goal shoot Ine-Mari Venter led the scoring for the losers with 30 goals in 36 attempts over 60 minutes, with Elmere van der Berg adding 13 in 15 tries in 30 minutes.

The Sunshine Girls had beaten Wales 72-43 on Friday.