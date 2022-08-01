Jamaica netballers hunt third win on the trot when they face Barbados

Birmingham, England – The Sunshine Girls will be seeking their third win from as many games as they play Caribbean neighbours Barbados at 2:00 pm (9:00 am EST) in Pool A action here at the NEC.

The Sunshine Girls were 72-43 winners over Wales in their opener on Friday, before turning back the Republic of South Africa 68-49 on Saturday, as the action continues here at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

They should prove much too strong for Barbados on the day.

Meanwhile, in heat one of the men’s 200m butterfly on Sunday, Keanan Dols finished fourth in 2:01.75 minutes and failed to advance.

Nathaniel Thomas was also fourth in heat three of the men’s 50m backstroke in 27.60 seconds but finished 28th overall which was not good enough to advance.

Zaneta Alvaranga contested heat five of the women’s 50m butterfly and finished seventh in 27.89 seconds, and 21st overall, while Mackenzie Headley was eighth in heat six in 28.12 seconds for 24th overall.

Jamaica’s other competitor in the event, Kelsie Campbell did not face the starter in heat four.

Thomas was fifth in the men’s 100m freestyle in 52.64 seconds, and Sidrell Williams was eighth in 53.54 seconds for 35th and 44th places, respectively, well short of the top 16 places.

On Monday Kito Campbell enters the men’s 50m breaststroke heat four at 10:45 am (5:45 am EST) before Alvaranga takes to the pool in the women’s 100m freestyle heat five at 11:00 am (6:00 am EST), and Headley competes in heat six at 11:02 am (6:02 am EST).

Dols is slated to heat three of the men’s 100m butterfly at 11:14 am (6:14 am EST), and Williams will contest heat four at 11:16 am (6:16 am EST).

Headley will return at 11:39 am (6:39 am EST) to contest the women’s 100m breaststroke in heat two.

In cycling’s men’s sprint qualifying, Jamaica’s Daniel Palmer with an average speed of 64.702 and a time of 11.128 seconds and Malid Reid with an average speed of 64.006 and a time of 11.249 seconds finished 24th and 25th, respectively. Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul advanced in first place with a time of 9.445 seconds at an average speed of 76.231, a new Commonwealth Games record.

Kwesi Browne, also of Trinidad and Tobago, finished 12th and also advanced, while the third Trinidadian, Quincy Alexander was 22nd.

On Monday Dahlia Palmer will contest heat three of the first round of the women’s Keirin at 2:12 pm (9:12 am EST), while Reid, Daniel Palmer and Zoe Boyd will contest the men’s 1000m time trial final at 3:32 pm (10:32 am EST).

Trinidad and Tobago’s Paul will also contest that event.

In round five of men’s pairs lawn bowls, Jamaica’s Robert Simpson and Mervyn Edwards suffered yet another defeat, going down 7-26 to Northern Island’s Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh.

At Coventry Stadium in rugby sevens, Jamaica scored two victories on Sunday. In their men’s 13th to 16th place semi-final one game, they defeated Malaysia 28-7, leading 14-0 at the halftime break.

Mason Caton-Brown led Jamaica with 10 points.

And in the 13th place play-off, Jamaica edged Sri Lanka 26-24, with Caton-Brown again contributing 10 points.

At the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Chris Binnie lost his men’s round of singles to England’s Adrian Waller 0-3, 7-11, 4-11, 4-11.

Julian Robinson advanced to the plate quarter-final after beating Ghana’s Evans Ayih 3-0, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. On Monday at 2:15 pm (9:15 am EST) Robinson will face Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Island on court four.

In weightlifting, Omarie Mears will contest the men’s 81kg final in the NEC Hall One at 9:30 am (4:30 am EST).

Close by at the NEC Hall Four, Jerone Ennis will oppose Australia’s Billy McAllister in men’s over 75kg – 80kg (light heavyweight) round of 16 bout at 9:00 pm (4:00 pm EST).