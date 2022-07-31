Jamaica continue to suffer mixed results at Commonwealth Games 

Birmingham, England – Jamaica’s top squash player Chris Binnie advanced to the round of 16 in men’s singles after his Indian opponent Ramit Tandon failed to show for their round of 32 contest on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Binnie had opened the round of 32 contest with a 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-3) victory over Ghana’s Evans Ayih on Friday.

He will now turn his attention to England’s Adrian Waller on Sunday on Court Two at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre at 12:45 pm (7:45 am EST).

In men’s plate round of 16 play, Julian Morrison will face Ayih at 6:00 pm (1:00 pm EST) on court four.

In swimming action, Mackenzie Headley was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the women’s 50m freestyle after finishing eighth in semi-final two in 25.97 seconds at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Saturday.

The 15-year-old American-born swimmer had advanced from heat eight to sixth place in 25.95 seconds. Her compatriot Kelsie Leigh Campbell had finished eighth in 27.03 seconds in the same heat and failed to advance.

Another teammate, Zaneta Alvaranga had finished in seventh place in heat nine in 26.49 seconds and was listed as a second reserve for the semi-finals, having placed 18th overall.

Kito Campbell finished second in heat two of the men’s 100m breaststroke in 1:05.04 minutes but it was not good enough to book his passage to the next phase.

On Sunday Keanan Dols will contest heat one of the men’s 200m butterfly at 10:30 am (5:30 am EST). He will be followed into the pool by Nathaniel Thomas in heat three of the men’s 50m backstrokes at 10:55 am (5:55 am EST).

Three young ladies follow in the 50m butterfly with Kelsie Campbell in heat four at 11:09 am (6:09 am EST); heat five with Alvaranga at 11:11 am (6:11 am EST), and heat six with Headley at 11:13 am (6:13 am EST).

Jamaica’s participation in the pool will close with Sidrell Williams and Thomas in heat five of the men’s 100m freestyle at 11:26 am (6:26 am EST).

At the Arena Birmingham, Danyella Richards just failed to make the next round after she finished with a total of 43.600 in the all-around artistic gymnastics, subdivision one.

The 17-year-old scored 12.300 on the vault, 9.900 on uneven bars, 10.250 on balance beams, and 11.150 on the floor routine. She was placed as the first reserve outside the top 18.

Meanwhile, Jamaica bounced back from two losses on Friday to register a 4-1 victory over Zambia in badminton mixed team group play stage Group D action on Court Three at NEC Hall Five.

Joel Angus and Katherine Wynter opened with a 2-0 loss to Chongo Mulenga and Ogar Siamupangila in mixed doubles before Samuel Ricketts defeated Kalombo Mulenga 2-0 in men’s singles to level the scores.

Tahlia Richardson then defeated Elizabeth Chipeleme 2-0 in women’s singles to give Jamaica the advantage. Angus and Ricketts blanked the two Mulengas 2-0 in men’s doubles to seal victory before Wynter and Richardson extended the lead in women’s doubles with a 2-0 score line.

At Lee Valley Velo-Park, Dalhia Palmer finished 21st in the women’s sprint qualifying at a time of 11.678 at an average speed of 61.654mps.

In men’s keirin first round heat two, Malik Reid finished sixth, 9.264 seconds behind the winner, Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Paul, who qualified for the second round.

Heat three saw Daniel Palmer also finishing in sixth place, 5.414 seconds behind the winner, while Zoe Boyd did not start in heat four, as Trinidad and Tobago’s Quincy Alexander finished fifth, 2.186 seconds behind the winner.

Reid, Palmer and Alexander advanced to the keirin first-round repechages, where Reid finished third in heat two, 4.036 seconds behind the winner, and Palmer finished fourth in heat four, 2.157 seconds behind Trinidad and Tobago’s winner, Kwesi Browne.

Round Three action in Section A of men’s pairs lawn bowls play at Victoria Park resulted in Robert Simpson and Mervyn Edwards being beaten 33-8 by Wales’ Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen. Jamaica had lost 4-33 to Nabimia after edging Norfolk Island 17-16 in their first game on Friday.

They oppose Northern Ireland at 11:30 am (6:30 am EST) on Sunday on rink four.

Jamaica’s men’s rugby sevens team suffered two more losses on Saturday. In their first game, they were beaten 40-0 by Uganda, who led 19-0 at the half-time break.

In their second game, they lost 7-45 to England, who led 24-0 at the break.

Tylee Bush had five points for Jamaica, and Erskine Adamson added the other two.

They face Malaysia at 10:30 am (5:30 am EST) on Sunday.