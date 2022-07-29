Jamaica Signs MOU with University of Birmingham

In keeping with its foreign policy, the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) is deepening its bi-lateral relationships in sport. On Tuesday, it signed a memorandum of understanding with the prestigious University of Birmingham, known for its strong reputation in sports sciences and research.

The signing took place in the boardroom of the university. It was attended by JOA president Christopher Samuda, JOA First Vice-President Jacqueline Cowan, Professor Tim Jones, Provost and Vice Principal of the University of Birmingham, His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, High Commissioner to London, and several other officials of the university.

The agreement aims to help further collaboration and celebrate the historical links between the two countries. It highlights the potential to support academic collaborations, initially across engineering. It also acts as a mechanism to create opportunities for more detailed cooperation in other areas, for example, expanding educational programs for athletes, coaches, and administrators or creating new scholarships and research opportunities.

In describing the occasion, Samuda said: “The JOA’s vision for sport goes beyond the confines of national boundaries in building capacity and professional and career opportunities while advancing scientific-based knowledge of the human mind and body in understanding their character and functions in sport. The historic signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Jamaica Olympic Association and the University of Birmingham will promote all of these and much more. It is more than an expression of co-operation and mutuality in sport for it coalesces the vision of two respected institutions in their joint mission of informing, educating, and enlightening.”

In liaison with the University of Birmingham Sport and the Graduate School of Sport and Professional Practice, the collaboration will also explore opportunities to offer joint funding and internship programs to support athletes with their careers after they retire from sports.

At the time, with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games just a few days away, the signing ceremony was used as part of a wider dinner event with members from the JOA, Jamaican Commonwealth Team athletes, and other dignitaries and guests.

The dinner was co-hosted and organized with the Jamaica National Group.

Professor Jones added: “Ahead of the London Olympic Games in 2012, the University was proud to host the Jamaican athletes training camp and various events for the Jamaican UK community. Now, as we play a crucial role in helping to host athletes from across the Commonwealth for the Birmingham 2022, it is wonderful to be able to deepen our existing relationship with the Jamaica Olympic Association.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding signifies the start of a new chapter of collaboration and support between the University and the JOA. I am delighted to be able to be part of this historic moment, helping to build lasting relationships between the University and international athletes and sports associations to further cement Birmingham as a center of excellence for sports.”

CAPTION: Members of the signing party including (front row, 2nd left) Professor Tim Jones, Provost and Vice Principal of the University of Birmingham; JOA First Vice-President Jacqueline Cowan (center); JOA President Christopher Samuda (2nd right) and His Excellency Seth George Ramocan, High Commissioner to London.