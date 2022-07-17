Jamaica Clean Sweep Plus 1 in World 100 m Finals Tonight?

At 7:50 pm central time (10:50 eastern, 9:50 Jamaica), the athletics world will gather to witness one of the most anticipated races of our lifetime. Nine ladies will face the starter in the 100 meters at the 2022 World Championships, happening at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

It’s not like the Tokyo Olympics, where there were at least two favorites. It’s unlike the Diamond League race last August when six Olympics finalists, including the champion, Elaine Thompsom-Herah, lined up to test the strength of her Olympic win. In that race, the bet was on Thompson-Herah, with the outside chances going to her compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shricka Jackson.

Today’s finals will be a betting nightmare because any of the three fastest women in the world could reach the tape first. Adding to the nightmare is that a fourth Jamaican, Kemba Nelson, could also be in the finals.

Last evening the USA swept the men’s 100 m and threw the ball in Jamaica’s court to top that incredible performance by Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy-Williams, and Trayvon Bromell. Social media is buzzing with the “clean sweep” challenge, and American supporters are daring the Jamaicans to step up to the plate.

A possible clean sweep of the medals came on the cards on only three previous occasions. In 1999 Americans Marion Jones, Inger Miller, and Gail Devers made the finals. Only Jones and Miller medaled. In 2007 Jamaican Veronica Campbell Brown was the spoiler, as Americans Lauryn Williams, Carmelita Jeter, and Torri Edwards took second, third, and fourth, respectively. Two years later, in Berlin, the Americans returned the favor. It was the first time one country had four runners in the finals. Jamaica had Fraser-Pryce, Kerron Stewart, Campbell-Brown, and Aleen Bailey. Carmelita Jeter took bronze while Fraser-Pryce (Gold), Kerron Stewart (Silver), and Campbell Brown (fourth) narrowly missed the feat.

After the Thompson-Herah, Jackson, and Fraser-Pryce swept the Olympics in Tokyo, they repeated the feat at the same track they will run on tonight. It was also the same place that Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed her status as the fastest woman alive with a blistering 10.54 seconds.

Fans at the stadium are expecting something special tonight at Hayward Field. It could be a world record that ends Flo Jo’s 34-year record of 10.49 seconds. Jamaica could become the first country to sweep the 100 m at the World Championships. Still, a more emphatic outcome would be if Kemba Nelson completes the sweep plus 1 for a new record.

Any of the above outcomes are probable. The Jamaicans are well aware of the expectations as they take the track later in the semifinals and the finals. The fans are hoping that the pressure will cause an explosion of speed that will etch this year’s championships in the annals of the greatest and most memorable.

Whatever happens, you don’t want to be told about it. It would be an excellent time to ensure that nothing interferes with your viewing equipment. Something spectacular is about to unfold for the world to memorialize, and the Jamaicans could be responsible!