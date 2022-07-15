Fastest Woman alive Elaine Thompson Herah signs with PUMA

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson Herah has officially made her exit from Nike announcing her new partnership with PUMA today after weeks of speculation.

The German apparel manufacturer made the announcement on Thursday that they secured the signature of the 30-year-old Jamaican, who is currently the fastest woman alive.

In a press release, Thursday Thompson expressed her delight in joining an elite group that includes multiple Olympic and world champion, Usain Bolt.

- Advertisement -

“PUMA just felt like a right fit, a company that has been working with the World’s Fastest Man for decades,” Thompson said. “I’m excited to be a part of an elite group and I can’t wait to get started.”

PUMA’s chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden said they will do everything they can to help her on her quest to break the women’s world 100 meters record currently held by American Florence Griffith Joyner

“With her speed, she embodies everything we stand for as a brand. Elaine ran the second fastest time in women’s history last year and is only 0.05 seconds off the world record. She really targets the world record, and we want to help her achieve that goal with our own innovative performance products.”

“(She) will further boost the company’s impressive roster of track and field athletes ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon,” Puma added.

Last summer, Thompson-Herah became the first woman in Olympic history to win the 100/200m double at consecutive Olympic Games (2016, 2021). She further cemented her name as one of the greatest female sprinters of all time when she ran a world-leading 10.54 while winning the blue-ribbon dash at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on August 21, 2021.

The first round of the women’s 100m at the 2022 World Championship Game in Oregon begins on Saturday, July 16. Thompson Herah will compete in both the 100 and 200 meters.