JAAA Partners with Panama Athletics Body for Mutual Development

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has signed a partnership with the Panama Athletic Association that will include sharing training knowledge and expertise to Panamanian coaches and athletes.

A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed shortly with the University of Panama and G.C. Foster College of Physical Education & Sport to drive the partnership, the JAAA said in a statement on Friday.

JAAA President, Garth Gayle is upbeat about a partnership. He said the collaboration is a win-win for everybody.

“Jamaica has done exceptionally well over all these years, and it is now time that we reach out to our neighbors and give assistance whenever and wherever, and this is one of those situations that has come about,” he said.

“I am sure by linking the two countries’ universities that there will be mutual benefit, and so if this is happening through sports and through track and field, we are happy for that.

“This has happened in several such countries. Many of our athletes are now leaving to go to universities and colleges in the United States. This is widening the scope. Panama is just an hour and a half away. This strengthening will allow for that bilateral relationship to continue. So, it’s not Jamaicans only going to the US, but there are other options, other opportunities that are now opening for our athletes,” Gayle added.

Panamanian Ambassador to Jamaica Dr Lasford Douglas was happy with what transpired in a one-week sprint and hurdles training seminar done in his country by coach Jerry Holness.

“At the end, there was the feeling that we need to continue this. We are more than grateful for their time, the knowledge that you shared with our trainers and students, and the intention is that what started in Panama will continue,” Douglas said.

JAAA assistant secretary, Brian Smith, who led the two-man delegation in October was happy with the progress seen.

“I was pleased to see the training, the coaching, the encouragement that Jerry gave to them. They were also imparting it to their students. What this has done for us in Jamaica is to open the doors to other Central American countries because they want us to come there also to assist them,” Smith said.

CMC