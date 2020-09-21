Footballers Nahki Wells & Reggae Boy Jevani Brown Inspire Victories

Bermudian striker Nahki Wells scored his first English Championship goal of the season as Bristol City won 2-0 vs Stoke City on Sunday to maintain their 100 per cent start.

Wells, 30, put the Robins ahead in first-half injury time, hooking in Chris Martin’s pull-back from close range, before Andreas Weimann wrapped up the points late on, netting from 12 yards as the home side failed to register an effort on target.

Bristol City are one of only three sides – leaders Reading and Luton Town are the others – to have won both of their opening two Championship fixtures, and have now won all four games in all competitions this season under new head coach Dean Holden.

“You can’t come to a place like this and not scrap, and we scrapped when we needed to,” said Holden afterwards.

“It’s a balance in every performance and in the first 15 minutes I thought some of our play was outstanding. We cut Stoke open and created two great chances.

“To score when we did was really pleasing and then we had to come out in the second half with the mindset that we would take the game away from Stoke rather than sitting on a 1-0, and it was a really good finish from Andi Weimann.”

City looked the more dangerous side throughout, with Stoke keeper Adam Davies denying Wells early on after the forward had pounced on Sam Clucas’s poor backpass.

Weimann twice went close, while Martin and Jack Hunt shot wide before Wells opened the scoring when he swivelled in the six-yard box to fire home after Martin knocked Hunt’s cross back across goal.

Wells scored five goals for City last season after netting 15 for fellow Championship club Queen Park Rangers while on loan before being sold by Premier League club Burnley in January.

In League Two, 25-year-old Jevani Brown, who represented Jamaica at Under-17 level, sealed the points with a 71st-minute goal – a left-footed strike from outside the box – in Colchester’s 2-0 home win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

CMC