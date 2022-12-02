Experienced batting duo a boost for WI, says chief selector

Lead selector Ann Browne-John has welcomed the return of fit-again stroke-makers Kycia Knight and Shemaine Campbelle, and believes they will strengthen West Indies Women in their upcoming series against powerhouses England Women.

Both Knight and Campbelle, who missed the last series against New Zealand Women in the Caribbean, have been named in a 14-member squad for the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground bowling off Sunday.

Hayley Matthews will lead the unit which includes the experienced likes of Shakera Selman, Afy Fletcher and Chinelle Henry, but missing the services of former skipper Stafanie Taylor and fast bowling spearhead Shamilia Connell.

“The return of Shemaine Campbelle and Kycia Knight to the ODI squad after missing the last series due to injury will bolster the team in the absence of the experienced Stafanie Taylor, who is still recuperating from injury sustained during September’s series against New Zealand,” Browne-John said. “The CG United ODI matches are vital as points earned will take us a step closer towards automatic qualification for the next ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025.”

Knight is a 30-year-old left-hander who has played in 84 ODIs and 67 Twenty20 Internationals while Campbelle, also 30, has featured in 99 ODIs and 107 T20 Internationals.

Campbelle has not turned out in a T20 International in two years. Left-arm spinner Kaysia Schultz, a 25-year-old who has represented West Indies Women A, is the only uncapped player in the squad.

West Indies Women will also clash with the tourists in a five-match Twenty20 series from December 11-22. The first game will be played at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and the remaining four at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Ann Browne-John said the pending series would be critical in helping players cement their places for key tournaments next year.

“This series against England comes on the heels of the New Zealand tour to the West Indies and continues our important preparation for the upcoming Tri Series against India and South Africa and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to follow,” she said. “It gives the players a great opportunity to develop and push for final selection for the Tri Series and World Cup.”

SQUAD – Hayley Matthews (Captain), Shakera Selman (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams.