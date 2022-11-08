West Indies renew rivalry with England

West Indies Women will host England Women in an eight-match, white-ball series starting next month, as they beef up preparations for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa. The tour will run from December 4 to 22 and will see a three-match One-Day International series, along with the first T20I, being played at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, and the remaining four T20 Internationals being played at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

West Indies Women suffered clean sweeps in their last bilateral outings against England Women, going down 5-0 in their last T20 series three years ago and 3-0 in an ODI series four years ago.

“We are really looking forward to this series against England. It will be hugely important for us,” said West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews.

“I’m hoping we can pick up some points in the ICC Women’s Championship as we take on a strong opposition at home.

“We also have our eyes on the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. It is always a big thing playing in a World Cup and this will be my first as captain so I will look to lead from the front.

“We will go in looking to play really good cricket and give it all we have.”

The Caribbean side have been drawn in Group Two for the February 10-26 World Cup, alongside England, India, Pakistan, and Ireland.

Group One comprises Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

West Indies are currently in a period of turbulent form where they have won only two of their last ten ODI series and three of their last 10 T20I series.

ITINERARY

December 4 – 1st ODI – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

December 6 – 2nd ODI – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

December 9 – 3rd ODI – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

December 11 – 1st T20I – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

December 14 – 2nd T20I – Kensington Oval

December 17 – 3rd T20I – Kensington Oval

December 18 – 4th T20I – Kensington Oval

December 22 – 5th T20I – Kensington Oval

CMC/