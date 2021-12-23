Clarendon College Secure Last Semi-final Spot in DaCosta Cup

Defending champions Clarendon College secured the last semi-final spot at the end of the quarter-finals in the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup football competition on Tuesday.

The Lenworth Hyde-coached team defeated McGrath High 3-1 in the rescheduled Group Four game at Dinthill Technical High School grounds yesterday to formalize their place in the final four, which kicks off next year.

The result gave Clarendon College their third win from as many matches in the quarter-finals, and they joined Dinthill Technical, Garvey Maceo High and Manning’s School in the semi-finals.

The four teams will also contest the ISSA Champions Cup competition.

In the other game in the group, Manchester High defeated Cornwall College 2-1 at Green Pond High to finish second in the group on six points, with Cornwall College finishing third on three points. Both will advance to the Ben Francis KO.

At Dinthill Technical High School grounds, Christopher Hull in the 15th and Rushi Parchment on the stroke of halftime gave Clarendon College the two-goal cushion at the interval.

However, Halrick Taffe halved the deficit on the hour mark before Keheim Dixon made the game safe in the 77th minute for the victors.

In the other game at Green Pond High School grounds, Densil Lee gave Manchester High the lead on the stroke of halftime, only for Dane Buckley to pull his side level less than a minute later.

However, Roshaun Reynolds found the winner in the 74th minute.