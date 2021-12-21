Garvey Maceo Pip STETHS for a Semi-final Berth in DaCosta Cup

Garvey Maceo snatched the third semi-final spot in the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup football competition on goal difference over St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) on Saturday after both schools recorded huge victories.

Both teams ended on seven points, but Garvey Maceo, thanks to their 12-0 win over St Thomas Technical, finished with a goal difference of 14, compared to STETHS, who beat Frome Technical 6-0 to finish with a goal difference of 11.

In the Group Three game at Kirkvine, Gregory Cousins bagged five goals, while Kahyon Henry followed with four, with Cleo Clarke, Lloyd Mann, and Christopher Mundle getting the others.

Garvey Maceo now join Dinthill Technical from Group One and Manning’s School from Group Two in the semi-finals.

As a consequence of Saturday’s results, STETHS and Frome Technical will contest the Ben Francis Knockout competition.

At the St Elizabeth Sports Complex, home side STETHS got two goals from Rohane Brown, Negus Daley, Michael Jerman, Zamario Douglas and Davin Wright.