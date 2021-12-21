Charlie Smith Join Semi-final Group in Manning Cup

Former champions Charlie Smith High secured the last semi-final place in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Saturday when they defeated Kingston Technical 4-1 in Group Two action at Stadium East.

In the other game at Ashenheim Stadium, the already qualified Kingston College (KC) romped to a 2-0 win over Excelsior High School to complete their quarter-finals on maximum of nine points from three victories.

At Stadium East Michael Miller with a double strike in the 16th and 80th minutes, and one each from Tyreek Crossman in the 12th, and Damar Brown in the 41st ensured Charlie Smith advance with six points.

Tajae Medwinter got the consolation for the Kingston Technical in the 53rd minute.

In the semi-finals set for January, KC will take on St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), while Charlie Smith will meet defending champions Jamaica College in what will be a repeat of 2014 final.

At Ashenheim Stadium, captain Jemone Barclay and Ronardo Burgher were on target for KC in their comfortable win over Excelsior High, as the famed “Purples” remain unbeaten on the season.