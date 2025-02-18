Barbados Pride dominate Scorpions in convincing 9-wicket victory

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Barbados Pride produced a ruthless display to crush the Jamaica Scorpions by nine wickets, securing their second emphatic victory in the ongoing West Indies Championship.

The contest at Kensington Oval ended in swift fashion on the weekend, with the Pride’s bowlers slicing through the Scorpions’ fragile batting line-up before their top order clinically chased down a modest target.

Scorpions’ second-innings collapse seals their fate

Resuming day three at a precarious 26-1, Jamaica’s batting unit disintegrated under the unrelenting pressure of Barbados’ disciplined attack, eventually folding for 180. Despite a valiant effort from Javelle Glenn, who fought his way to a resilient 66 off 109 balls, wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

The early dismissals of Kirk McKenzie, who added just one run to his overnight tally before falling in the second over, and star batsman Jermaine Blackwood, who departed for a first-ball duck, set a dire tone for the Scorpions. Their struggles deepened as captain John Campbell, after a brief partnership with Glenn, was removed for 25, leaving Jamaica reeling at 33-3.

- Advertisement -

Brad Barnes (14) offered temporary resistance alongside Glenn in a fourth-wicket stand worth 46 runs, but his departure—falling to Barbados captain Kraigg Brathwaite—signaled the beginning of the end. The lower order failed to mount any significant fightback, with Daniel Beckford (9) and Odean Smith (15) perishing quickly.

Jamaica’s last glimmer of hope came in the form of Jeavor Royal, who provided late fireworks with a blistering 29 off just 17 deliveries before the innings ended in 55 overs. Spinner Jomel Warrican spearheaded the Pride’s attack with 3-42, ensuring a comfortable chase for his side.

Barbados’ batting firepower seals the win

Needing just 119 for victory, Barbados made light work of the target, reaching 121-1 in 33.5 overs. Jonathan Drakes led the charge with an assured 52 not out, while skipper Brathwaite played a typically composed innings, finishing unbeaten on 47.

The commanding victory cemented the Pride’s position as serious contenders in the tournament, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling departments.